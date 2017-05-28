MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a typical Friday night in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood — until Shakira showed up and put on a show.

The Colombian pop star surprised a crowd at The Wynwood Yard, located along Northwest 29th Street, near North Miami Avenue.

For fans like Daniela DuPont, the wait was worth it to see the international superstar in the flesh. “The performance was awesome. Shakira is a really good singer live, and it was an unbelievable experience that I wouldn’t have traded for anything else,” she said.

Shakira gave her 42 million Twitter followers a heads up about the surprise gig, Friday evening.

Ok Miami, another surprise from me to you today. Wynwood Yard…stay tuned for more info! Shak — Shakira (@shakira) May 26, 2017

Isabella Acker said she’s worked with Sony Latin Music on pop-up shows in the past, but the chance to help promote Shakira’s new release, El Dorado, was a golden opportunity.

“She tweeted about 7 or 8 p.m., and she just said that she was going to do something at The Wynwood Yard,” she said, “and she tweeted one more time throughout the night that she was coming on shortly.”

“She came really quickly, and she sang about two songs, and she just left right away,” said DuPont.

Shakira later tweeted a photo to her more than 42 million followers showing the packed venue, accompanied by the caption, “Still feeling emotional from last night! It was EPIC!”

Still feeling emotional from last night!!! IT WAS EPIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Shak pic.twitter.com/uqV6dgOxmo — Shakira (@shakira) May 27, 2017

For the event’s organizer, the feeling was definitely mutual. “It was full, high-energy. I mean, you can imagine. People couldn’t believe that Shakira was at the Wynwood Yard,” said Acker.

“It was really worth it,” said DuPont. “I don’t think I would ever be able to live the same type of experience in an actual concert of hers. I would definitely go see another one of her pop-up shows.”

For Shakira’s fans, Friday’s performance was a lesson in good things coming to those who wait, as well as a reminder to follow their favorite stars on social media.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.