Shady spring sunglasses at Hollywood Eyes

We have it made in the shade in the 305, and one trend never goes out of style here is sunglasses. You will be playing “I spy the hot spring styles” when you see these accessories.

In South Florida, sunglasses are a must. But remember: Just because you’re protecting your eyes, that doesn’t mean you can’t do it in style.

Jessica Lurie, Hollywood Eyes: “The fun, different sunglasses for spring, you are seeing shapes and colors that bring out your personality.”

So, Hollywood Eyes showed Deco shades perfect for the SoFlo sun.

Jessica Lurie: “The perfect South Florida outfit is about being bold and you being you.”

From fun tortoise print Pradas…

Jessica Lurie: “These funky shape exude your personality.”

To glasses with a double bridge above the nose, or bright and bold colors, you’ve got options!

Jessica Lurie: “Boldly colored frames scream out spring, as we will see lots of colors, from red and pink to purple and blue.”

And Aviators haven’t been this cool since Goose and Maverick.

Jessica Lurie: “Since ‘Top Gun,’ we’ve seen Aviators, and they are not going out of style or anywhere. We just might add a little bit of a twist to them with some color or an extra embellishment on the side.”

Everyone will be clawing to get a closer look at these Fendi cat eyes.

And you will clearly be a hit with your friends, thanks to clear frames.

Jessica Lurie: “Right now we are seeing clear frame sunglasses with different color lens. This is something new and trendy.”

Or go for shades that glow like the sun.

Jessica Lurie: “One of my favorites is Fendi sunglasses with a gold accent on the side. They are just beautiful.”

These perfect-for-spring sunglasses cost between $193 to $565.

Jill Goldfarb, customer: “They are fun, and I love the different shapes and colors. They are great.”

Looks like being shady is super stylish this spring.

