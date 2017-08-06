Sesame Soy Broccoli Slaw/Belkys

Side dishes can make or break a meal! We’ve got a special salad for you. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Sesame Soy Broccoli Slaw

Ingredients:

1 bag broccoli slaw (12 oz)

1/2 cup rice vinegar

1 tbs. dark sesame oil

1 tsp. ground ginger

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup chopped peanuts (for garnish)

Method of Preparation:

Put the broccoli slaw in the bowl.

In a jar, mix sesame oil, rice vinegar, ground ginger, garlic powder and soy sauce. Shake well.

Pour the dressing over the broccoli slaw and mix well.

To Plate:

Garnish with peanuts and serve.

Serves: 4-6

