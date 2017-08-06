Sesame Soy Broccoli Slaw/Belkys

Side dishes can make or break a meal! We’ve got a special salad for you. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Sesame Soy Broccoli Slaw
Ingredients:
1 bag broccoli slaw (12 oz)
1/2 cup rice vinegar
1 tbs. dark sesame oil
1 tsp. ground ginger
1 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 cup soy sauce
1/2 cup chopped peanuts (for garnish)
Method of Preparation:
- Put the broccoli slaw in the bowl.
- In a jar, mix sesame oil, rice vinegar, ground ginger, garlic powder and soy sauce. Shake well.
- Pour the dressing over the broccoli slaw and mix well.
To Plate:
Garnish with peanuts and serve.
Serves: 4-6
