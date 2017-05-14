Sesame Garlic Chicken/Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s a main course meal with an Asian twist, and it’s great any time! That’s what’s on the menu — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Sesame Garlic Chicken

Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into thin slices

2 tbs. sesame oil (divided)

5 tbs. soy sauce

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 carrots, shredded

pepper to taste

fresh herbs to garnish

Method of Preparation:

– In a bowl, combine the sliced chicken with the soy sauce, half the sesame oil, minced garlic and pepper. Toss to coat the chicken. Let it marinate in the fridge for at least 15 minutes or longer, if you can.

– In a hot skillet, add the rest of the sesame oil- and the chicken. Sauté chicken on all sides until cooked through, about 4 minutes on each side. When it’s golden brown, it’s ready!

To Plate:

Serve the chicken with your favorite rice and garnish with shredded carrots. You can also add toasted sesame seeds if you like.

Serves: 2

