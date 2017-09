FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2016, file photo, U.S. tennis star Serena Williams poses for photographers prior to the start of the Giorgio Armani women's Spring-Summer 2017 fashion show, that was presented in Milan, Italy. Williams penned an open letter for Porter Magazine that was republished by the Guardian newspaper on Nov. 29, 2016. In it, she calls on women to "continue to dream big." (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

(WSVN) - Serena Williams is about to go from bouncing a ball on a court to bouncing a baby on her knee.

Any moment now, the tennis star is going to be a mommy.

The U.S. Open tweeted out that Williams is in labor.

#HelloSeptember and soon to be hello to a new baby! Sending our best wishes to @serenawilliams who is reportedly in labor! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/IX3jHN29yK — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2017

TMZ is reporting that labor was induced last night.

