Selena Gomez honors Francia Raisa for life-saving transplant

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Selena Gomez received top honors Thursday at the annual Billboard Women in Music event, but felt the recognition should have gone to her friend, actress Francia Raisa.

Raisa, who donated her kidney to Gomez earlier this year, presented the “Bad Liar” singer with the woman of the year award.

A tearful Gomez told the crowd that Raisa saved her life.

The event, which honors female trailblazers in music, also paid tribute to Mary J. Blige, Solange Knowles, Kelly Clarkson and Camila Cabello.

Some artists and honorees touched on the wave of sexual harassment allegations in the entertainment industry.

Ciara hosted the gala and urged the audience to use their voice to end sexism and harassment for future generations.

