Sea food brunch at Lobster Bar Sea Grille

Brunch is a beautiful thing, but sometimes, even beautiful things need a reboot. If you’re tired of the same old, same old every Sunday, listen up. A SoFlo seafood spot is changing the game with a delicious deal and dynamite dishes from the deep.

Lobster Bar Sea Grille in South Beach has begun serving Sunday brunch.

Arturo Paz, executive chef at Lobster Bar Sea Grille: “It’s basically a three-course menu prix fixe with some of our signature dishes and some of our unique breakfast preparations along with bottomless cocktails.”

At $49 per person, it’s a deal that can’t be beat.

Arturo Paz: “We didn’t want to just launch brunch just like everybody else. We just wanted to deliver something unique and different.”

If you’re a fan of the food at Lobster Bar Sea Grille, the brunch menu will only deepen your admiration for the place.

Arturo Paz: “We’re integrating some of the preparations we use in our dinner menu along with a brunch perspective on it, so everybody’s gonna be able to enjoy some of the signatures just like the chili lobster toast.”

Chili lobster toast that’s the bomb. Lobster in chili sauce is placed on two pieces of toasted brioche.

They each get an egg, some grilled peppers, and then they’re topped with chili lobster sauce.

Here’s a secret: it’s the egg that makes the meal.

Arturo Paz: “So we’ve been testing out and perfecting the perfect egg, which is an egg that we’ve been testing out at 61 degrees, which has a perfect sphere outside and is creamy on the yolk inside.”

That piece of perfection is also part of steak and eggs béarnaise and green eggs and caviar.

Appetizers include lobster morsels with honey mustard aioli and char-grilled octopus with a red wine vinaigrette, and there are three dynamite desserts to choose from.

Arturo Paz: “I think you’re gonna be in for a very unique experience, not just with the food, but with the service and the ambiance.”

Susana Aragon, customer: “Everything is like so fresh and delicious, and like I just love seafood, so the lobster is phenomenal.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Lobster Bar Sea Grille

404 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 377-2675

http://buckheadrestaurants.com/restaurant/lobster-bar-sea-grille-miami-beach/

