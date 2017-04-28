Scarlett Johansson meets her real-life doppelgänger

At some point in life, most of us meet or run into someone who looks like us. But a dead ringer? That’s what happened to Scarlett Johansson, all because of a throwback picture. Now, the actress and the real-life look-alike plan to meet in person.

Most of us are used to seeing Scarlett Johansson on screen. The actress, who’s a mega movie star, has one of the most recognizable faces in the world.

That’s why, when a throwback picture was posted to social media, the internet went nuts.

It’s not Scarlett, but it sure looks like her.

Here’s a side by side of ScarJo and her real-life doppelgänger, Geraldine.

Scarlett Johansson: “I had to look at the photo myself. Holy crap! I want to meet you in person.”

ScarJo reacted to the similarity in this YouTube video.

Back to that picture. It was taken decades ago when Geraldine was just 22 years old. Now, she’s 72.

Her grandson, Joel, is responsible for the upload, posting it on Reddit.

Scarlett Johansson: “I’m gonna invite you to — do you wanna come see ‘Rough Night’ with me? Be my guest? We’re a bunch of partying girls.”

The actress inviting Geraldine and her grandson to the premiere of her new movie “Rough Night,” about a group of college girls who reunite 10 years later for a bachelorette party right here in Miami.

