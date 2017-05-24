Salmon with Farro Salad/Upland

(WSVN) - Are you in the mood for some delicious seafood hot off the grill? That’s what cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Justin Smillie
The Restaurant: Upland on Miami Beach
The Dish: Coal Roasted Salmon with Farro Salad
Ingredients:
2 200g/7oz portion salmon, rubbed in oil seasoned with cancale
10g cancale (2 parts gray salt, 1 part each dried orange peel and fennel seed)
200g cooked farro
6g whole fennel seeds, toasted
10g meyer lemon, brunoise
20g extra virgin olive oil
30g pumpkin seeds, raw
20g fennel, sliced and then charred, then diced
4g baleine salt
10g lemon juice
4g chives
4g parsley
2g chardonnay vinegar, forum
80g pickled red beets peeled, sliced into rounds
80g white grapefruit, cut into 1 ½” half moons, then those cut in half again.
1/4 piece of avocado
Mixed greens and marigold petals for garnish
Method of Preparation:
– Season the salmon with olive oil and cancale. Grill at 425 degrees for about 8 minutes.
– Put crème fraîche on the bottom of a bowl and add sliced avocado and cooked farro, which has been seasoned with lemon juice, chardonnay vinegar, salt, chives and parsley and tossed. Add grilled fennel, toasted fennel seeds and toasted pumpkin seeds. Add chopped whole Meyer lemons, chopped chives, parsley, olive oil and season with sea salt.
To Plate:
Plate with chunks of ruby red grapefruit- place the salmon on top… add more farro salad… pickled beets, another drizzle of olive oil, chives, lemon juice and top with mixed greens and marigold petals.
Serving Suggestion: Rosé
Serves: 2
Upland
49 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
305-602-9998
http://www.uplandmiami.com/
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.