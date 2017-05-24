Salmon with Farro Salad/Upland

(WSVN) - Are you in the mood for some delicious seafood hot off the grill? That’s what cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Justin Smillie

The Restaurant: Upland on Miami Beach

The Dish: Coal Roasted Salmon with Farro Salad

Ingredients:

2 200g/7oz portion salmon, rubbed in oil seasoned with cancale

10g cancale (2 parts gray salt, 1 part each dried orange peel and fennel seed)

200g cooked farro

6g whole fennel seeds, toasted

10g meyer lemon, brunoise

20g extra virgin olive oil

30g pumpkin seeds, raw

20g fennel, sliced and then charred, then diced

4g baleine salt

10g lemon juice

4g chives

4g parsley

2g chardonnay vinegar, forum

80g pickled red beets peeled, sliced into rounds

80g white grapefruit, cut into 1 ½” half moons, then those cut in half again.

1/4 piece of avocado

Mixed greens and marigold petals for garnish

Method of Preparation:

– Season the salmon with olive oil and cancale. Grill at 425 degrees for about 8 minutes.

– Put crème fraîche on the bottom of a bowl and add sliced avocado and cooked farro, which has been seasoned with lemon juice, chardonnay vinegar, salt, chives and parsley and tossed. Add grilled fennel, toasted fennel seeds and toasted pumpkin seeds. Add chopped whole Meyer lemons, chopped chives, parsley, olive oil and season with sea salt.

To Plate:

Plate with chunks of ruby red grapefruit- place the salmon on top… add more farro salad… pickled beets, another drizzle of olive oil, chives, lemon juice and top with mixed greens and marigold petals.

Serving Suggestion: Rosé

Serves: 2

Upland

49 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-602-9998

http://www.uplandmiami.com/

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.