Sailor Brinkley Cook shines for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 issue

Christie Brinkley is one of the most famous models of all time. And she’s passed on those stunning genes to her children. Now Christie’s youngest daughter is taking the centerfold in the iconic Sports Illustrated swimsuit magazine, proving to be more than just her “mini-me.”

Sailor Brinkley Cook: “I’m about to do my first shot as an S.I. rookie, and I’m so excited!”

Sailor Brinkley Cook is one of the newest babes making a splash in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

And she’s jumping — well more like twirling — for joy.

Sailor Brinkley Cook: “Hello, you guys. We are shooting inside a cave.”

Sailor hopped aboard the S.I. ship in Aruba, and fans are getting a sneak peek thanks to these behind the scenes Instagram videos.

Sailor Brinkley Cook: “It couldn’t be a more perfect morning. I’m so excited.”

But don’t be fooled by the bikini shoot — this wasn’t all about beaches and sand.

Sailor did take a trip to the dark side into a cave.

Sailor Brinkley Cook: “We’re working hard to get this shot in this one tiny little bit of light.”

While this is her first solo act in the magazine, it’s not exactly Sailor’s first rodeo.

She graced last year’s S.I. Swimsuit issue alongside her famous sister Alexa Joel and their supermodel mom Christie Brinkley.

Sailor Brinkley Cook: “The three of us shooting on set together was really fun.”

At the time, Christie said of her youngest daughter…

Christie Brinkley: “Sailor’s always wanted to do this.”

Alexa gushed about her baby sister at last year’s shoot too.

Alexa Joel: “She’s fearless. The world is her oyster. She has no fear. Her beauty and her confidence is just shining.”

It all came full circle for the 19-year-old when this happened:

Sailor Brinkley Cook: “What are you doing here?”

Christie Brinkley: “I’ve come to give you some good news. You’re going to be a rookie for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit!”

Now, Sailor is shining bright in her first official shoot for the magazine and proving this is one apple that doesn’t fall far from the tree.

