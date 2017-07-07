Ryan Reynolds joins teen in playful ex-boyfriend revenge on Instagram

WSVN — A high school teen who was dumped just days after prom photoshopped Ryan Reynolds into her prom pictures as revenge and got a response from the actor she never expected.
Gabi Dunn took to Twitter to show the world her photoshop masterpiece, and it ended up getting the attention of Reynolds himself.
He responded on Twitter saying, “We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi”
Reynolds is known for his funny tweets but helping out Dunn may have been his best one yet.
Dunn’s ex-boyfriend found out about the tweet too and tried to play it off by saying that he didn’t see the new “Deadpool” movie. #Burn
