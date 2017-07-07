Ryan Reynolds joins teen in playful ex-boyfriend revenge on Instagram

WSVN — A high school teen who was dumped just days after prom photoshopped Ryan Reynolds into her prom pictures as revenge and got a response from the actor she never expected.

Gabi Dunn took to Twitter to show the world her photoshop masterpiece, and it ended up getting the attention of Reynolds himself.

My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to "edit" the photos a little @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/Ecvn5Wkgb4 — Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) July 4, 2017

He responded on Twitter saying, “We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi”

We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2017

Reynolds is known for his funny tweets but helping out Dunn may have been his best one yet.

Dunn’s ex-boyfriend found out about the tweet too and tried to play it off by saying that he didn’t see the new “Deadpool” movie. #Burn

