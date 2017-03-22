Rumer Willis guest stars on mid-season premiere of ‘Empire’

The wait is almost over! “Empire” is back tonight, right here on 7. And guest starring on its spring premiere? Rumer Willis.

Lucious Lyon and the players inside his music “Empire” are back Wednesday night for the second half of season three.

Taraji P. Henson (as Cookie Lyon): “Oh, no, no, no, you better tell her who I am.”

The spring premiere picking up with Jamal, played by Jussie Smollett, in rehab fighting his drug addiction. He says it’s a story not easily resolved.

Jussie Smollett: “Once you deal with something like addiction, that’s something that doesn’t go away just like that. It’s an everyday journey.”

In rehab, Jamal befriends a cut-throat new character named Tory Ash. Ash, who’s a bad-to-bone pop star battling her own addictions, is played by actress Rumer Willis.

Jussie Smollett: “I went on Instagram and I saw Sway who is a friend of mine. I saw his Instagram and he had her singing an Amy Winehouse song.”

Rumer blew it outta the park — live on Sirius Radio on “Sway in the Morning.”

Yes, mama can sang!

Jussie Smollett: “She was just so wonderful, truly effortless, she wasn’t a caricature of anything.”

Smollett sent that radio performance to the producers of “Empire.” The rest is show biz history.

Jussie Smollett: “So, when she walked on set it was just so perfect, and she fits Tory perfectly.”

Willis isn’t just Hollywood royalty — the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis — she’s making her own way, too. Most recently, snagging first place on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Now she’s joining the cast of “Empire” despite the crazy family drama.

Rumor Willis: “This is just a peek at one family’s way of trying to help each other, love each other. It may not turn out the best way always, but I do like that there always is a bottom line of they all do love each other at the end of the day.”

Cookie, Jamal, and all the drama that follows them return tonight at 9 p.m., right here on 7.

