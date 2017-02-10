Rosie O’Donnell mirrors Steve Bannon in new Twitter pic

NEW YORK (AP) — After saying she’d like to play President Donald Trump’s controversial adviser Steve Bannon on “Saturday Night Live,” comedienne Rosie O’Donnell has apparently changed her Twitter profile picture to make herself look like him.

O’Donnell’s offer to play the chief strategist came after actress Melissa McCarthy’s caustic portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on “SNL” last weekend.

Your move, SNL. Rosie O’Donnell trolls Steve Bannon with her new Twitter avatar https://t.co/4bnjwxqWoO pic.twitter.com/39XcRYEhnI — CNN (@CNN) February 10, 2017

O’Donnell’s new Twitter picture appears to be a digitally altered picture of Bannon with her face replacing his.

Rosie O'Donell as Steve Bannon

Christine Baranksi as Betsy DeVos

Leslie Jordan as Jeff Sessions

Make it happen! @NBCSNL pic.twitter.com/zBdVkm85uq — Common Gay Boy (@CGBPosts) February 10, 2017

O’Donnell and Trump have publicly feuded in the past, with Trump making derogatory comments about O’Donnell’s looks and weight.

