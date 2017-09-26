Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler cancels shows due to ‘unexpected medical issues’

(WSVN) - Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has cancelled the last four shows of his South American tour due to “unexpected medical issues.”

Tyler released a statement on Twitter Tuesday saying that he is “seeking immediate care and has been advised by his doctors that he cannot travel or perform.”

With proper rest and treatment, Tyler is expected to make a full recovery, the statement said.

Tyler apologized for inconvencing his fans and said that he was not in a life-threatening conditon. He promosed to return to the stage at a later date.

Shows in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico were cancelled.

