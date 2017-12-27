Rock statement earrings for New Year’s Eve

As far as we’re concerned, there are two really important things to consider for New Year’s Eve. One — which venues have open bars? And two — do I look good? When it comes to the looking good part, look no further than the latest fashion trend … big earrings.

Don’t let anyone tell you different — bigger is better.

At least when it comes to earrings.

We got the lobe-down on the trend at Lulu’s Vintage in Fort Lauderdale.

Laurie Davis, owner: “For the past four years, statement necklaces have been huge. Now it’s time for statement earrings.”

If you want the good stuff, this is the place to go.

Laurie Davis: “A lot of people today are used to consignment shops. And a lot of things in consignment stores are usually three years old. These are not reproductions. They’re actual clothing dating back to the ’20s and forward, and the jewelry goes from the 1800s through contemporary.”

That jewelry includes earrings. Big ones.

A picture is worth a thousand words, and so are these.

Laurie Davis: “A pair of diamond studs says nothing. You’re just filling in your pierced ear. But a statement earring has a lot to talk about.”

And there’s really no better time to make a statement when you’re out on the town for New Year’s.

Laurie Davis: “Whether a girl is going to a black tie affair, in an evening gown or she’s dressing somewhat like I’m dressed — in jeans, but she still wants to look dressy — a big earring is the way to go.”

Celebrities are on board in a major way.

Beyonce, Rihanna, Busy Phillips and, the bestest celeb of them all, Lynn Martinez — all rock the big earrings.

And once the VIPs start wearing them…

Laurie Davis: “Everybody follows. Their favorite movie stars are wearing big earrings, everybody follows.”

It’s a fashion statement that’s ear today, but not gone tomorrow.

Laurie Davis: “We’re at the beginning of the big earring trend. So we’re probably three years before the trend will shift.”

FOR MORE INFO:

LuLu’s Vintage

3332 NE 33rd St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

(954) 616-8633

https://lulusvintagestore.com/

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.