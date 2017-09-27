(WSVN) - WSVN — A Japanese-style dish for beef lovers, served beachside in Broward County. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Hamish Brown
The Restaurant: ETARU, Hallandale Beach
The Dish: Robata Grilled Beef Fillet with Ginger Chili Sauce
Ingredients:
4 – 6 oz prime beef fillets
1 oz green chili pepper (chopped)
3/4 oz red chili pepper (chopped; leave seeds in or out, depending on desired level of heat)
1 1/2 oz ginger
1/2 oz garlic
1 1/3 oz light soy sauce
6 1/4 oz mirin
1/4 oz white sesame seeds
3/4 oz Aka (red) miso
2 tsp lime zest
daikon radish (for garnish)
Method of Preparation:
For the Sauce:
Mix the chili, ginger, garlic, soy and mirin together in a blender for a minute. Then add the sesame seeds, Aka miso, lime zest and mix well.
For the Beef:
Brush the beef fillets with the sauce and grill on open charcoal grill; cook to your desired temperature turning often and brushing with more sauce to glaze.
To Plate:
Slice beef in order to eat with chopsticks. Serve with remaining sauce on the side. Garnish with daikon radish leaves.
Serves:
4
Serving Suggestion:
Sapporo Reserve Beer (find local sellers at https://sapporobeer.com/)
ETARU
111 S Surf Rd
Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
(954) 271-3222
http://www.etarurestaurant.us/
