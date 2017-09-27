(WSVN) - WSVN — A Japanese-style dish for beef lovers, served beachside in Broward County. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Hamish Brown

The Restaurant: ETARU, Hallandale Beach

The Dish: Robata Grilled Beef Fillet with Ginger Chili Sauce

Ingredients:

4 – 6 oz prime beef fillets

1 oz green chili pepper (chopped)

3/4 oz red chili pepper (chopped; leave seeds in or out, depending on desired level of heat)

1 1/2 oz ginger

1/2 oz garlic

1 1/3 oz light soy sauce

6 1/4 oz mirin

1/4 oz white sesame seeds

3/4 oz Aka (red) miso

2 tsp lime zest

daikon radish (for garnish)

Method of Preparation:

For the Sauce:

Mix the chili, ginger, garlic, soy and mirin together in a blender for a minute. Then add the sesame seeds, Aka miso, lime zest and mix well.

For the Beef:

Brush the beef fillets with the sauce and grill on open charcoal grill; cook to your desired temperature turning often and brushing with more sauce to glaze.

To Plate:

Slice beef in order to eat with chopsticks. Serve with remaining sauce on the side. Garnish with daikon radish leaves.

Serves:

4

Serving Suggestion:

Sapporo Reserve Beer (find local sellers at https://sapporobeer.com/)

ETARU

111 S Surf Rd

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

(954) 271-3222

http://www.etarurestaurant.us/

