Roasted Whole Chicken/Belkys

(WSVN) -

Check out Belkys’ delicious recipe for a roasted chicken, and if you have some leftovers, she has also got you covered.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Roasted Whole Chicken

Ingredients
1/2 cup olive oil
1 large yellow onion
3 large carrots
Fresh thyme
Fresh Sage
Fresh Rosemary
1 lemon cut into wedges
1 (4 lB.) whole chicken giblets removed

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees
  • Cover the whole of a bundt pan with aluminum foil.
  • Slice half the yellow onion into wedges and dice the carrots into chunks.
  • Toss them in a bowl with olive oil, salt and pepper.
  • Add then to the bottom of a bundt pan.
  • Remove giblets from inside the chicken and pat the chicken dry.
  • Add salt pepper and olive oil to the chicken, stuff the cavity with a few sprigs of thyme, sage and rosemary and the remaining lemon.
  • Place the chicken over the covered bundt pan hole.
  • Put it in the preheated oven for 30 minutes (the skin will start to brown)
  • Lower the temperature to 375 degrees and let it cook for an hour until a meat thermometer registers at 165 degrees.

Serves: 4 to 6 people

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending