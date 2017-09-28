Roasted Whole Chicken/Belkys

Check out Belkys’ delicious recipe for a roasted chicken, and if you have some leftovers, she has also got you covered.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Roasted Whole Chicken
Ingredients
1/2 cup olive oil
1 large yellow onion
3 large carrots
Fresh thyme
Fresh Sage
Fresh Rosemary
1 lemon cut into wedges
1 (4 lB.) whole chicken giblets removed
Directions
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees
- Cover the whole of a bundt pan with aluminum foil.
- Slice half the yellow onion into wedges and dice the carrots into chunks.
- Toss them in a bowl with olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Add then to the bottom of a bundt pan.
- Remove giblets from inside the chicken and pat the chicken dry.
- Add salt pepper and olive oil to the chicken, stuff the cavity with a few sprigs of thyme, sage and rosemary and the remaining lemon.
- Place the chicken over the covered bundt pan hole.
- Put it in the preheated oven for 30 minutes (the skin will start to brown)
- Lower the temperature to 375 degrees and let it cook for an hour until a meat thermometer registers at 165 degrees.
Serves: 4 to 6 people
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.