Roasted Whole Chicken/Belkys

Check out Belkys’ delicious recipe for a roasted chicken, and if you have some leftovers, she has also got you covered.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Roasted Whole Chicken

Ingredients

1/2 cup olive oil

1 large yellow onion

3 large carrots

Fresh thyme

Fresh Sage

Fresh Rosemary

1 lemon cut into wedges

1 (4 lB.) whole chicken giblets removed

Directions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees

Cover the whole of a bundt pan with aluminum foil.

Slice half the yellow onion into wedges and dice the carrots into chunks.

Toss them in a bowl with olive oil, salt and pepper.

Add then to the bottom of a bundt pan.

Remove giblets from inside the chicken and pat the chicken dry.

Add salt pepper and olive oil to the chicken, stuff the cavity with a few sprigs of thyme, sage and rosemary and the remaining lemon.

Place the chicken over the covered bundt pan hole.

Put it in the preheated oven for 30 minutes (the skin will start to brown)

Lower the temperature to 375 degrees and let it cook for an hour until a meat thermometer registers at 165 degrees.

Serves: 4 to 6 people