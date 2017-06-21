Roasted Chicken and Cauliflower/Employees Only

A late-night Miami Beach hot spot has more than one way to cook up cauliflower. That’s what’s on the menu tonight — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Moustafa Ibrahim

The Restaurant: Employees Only in Miami Beach

The Dish: Roasted Chicken and Cauliflower

Ingredients:

Cauliflower purée:

1/4 head cauliflower

1 tbsp. shallots

1 tsp. garlic

4 tbsp. whole milk

4 tbsp. water

2 tbsp. butter

kosher salt to taste

Cauliflower salad:

2 large florets cauliflower

5 whole parsley leaves

1 tbsp. fried capers (or add more to taste)

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Roasted cauliflower:

4 large cauliflower florets, tossed with salt, black pepper and olive oil

half deboned chicken, skin on

Method of Preparation:

Cauliflower purée: Break head into florets, then add florets, shallots, garlic, milk, water and salt to pot and bring to boil. Cover.

When florets are soft, drain, remove bay leaves and add butter and salt to blend, and blend until mixture is purée texture.

Set aside.

Roasted cauliflower: Place florets tossed with salt, black pepper and olive oil and place in 400-degree oven for about 10 minutes.

Cauliflower salad: Slice cauliflowers thin. Add parsley and fried capers and olive oil. Salt to taste

Roasted chicken: Salt and pepper chicken on both sides and add to hot pan with olive oil. Fry chicken for a few minutes before transferring to 400-degree oven. Flip after about 4-5 minutes, then cook on other side for 8 minutes.

To Plate:

Add chicken to plate, with cauliflower purée, cauliflower salad, and roasted cauliflower on the side.

Serves: 1-2 per chicken

Serving Suggestion: Employees Only Billionaire cocktail

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.