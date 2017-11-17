After a long week, we all deserve a night out to get down with our bad selves. Deco found just the right place in Coral Gables to help make that happen. You’ll leave there saying, “I didn’t choose the club life. The club life chose me.”

There’s a party going on in the 305.

Robert Somoza, Riviera Live: “Riviera Live is Miami’s newest entertainment venue.”

Deco got a run of the place, located in Coral Gables, before the lights went down.

And when they do, it’s live entreatment galore.

Robert Somoza: “We have singers, cabaret shows. There are dancers, acrobats.”

With quality sound to boot.

Robert Somoza: “Other than bringing in DJs, we wanna bring in all types of entertainment, so we gotta have a top-notch system.”

While inside, you may be too busy partying to notice Riviera Live’s theme. It transports you to Havana, Cuba.

Robert Somoza: “Riviera Live’s concept is pretty much a combination of the nostalgic Cuba, but if you fast forward it into modern day times.”

The name pays homage to a historic destination once owned by notorious mobster Meyer Lansky.

Robert Somoza: “We have a mural with all of Lansky and his buddies in front of the Riviera Hotel back in Cuba.”

Revering a mobster is so Miami.

Also so Miami — adult beverages.

Robert Somoza: “We have a variety of different mojitos, as well as classic Cuba libres.”

Plus the food. Yeah, this place does dinner, too.

You really shouldn’t drink on an empty stomach. We took a quick trip to the kitchen, and we weren’t disappointed.

Robert Somoza: “One of the best risottos in the world you can find here at Riviera Live.”

Now that our appetite is taken care of, who’s ready to party?

FOR MORE INFO:

Riviera Live

3138 Coral Way

Coral Gables, FL 33145

(786) 703-3729

http://rivieralivemiami.com/

