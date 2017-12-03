FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Riptide Music Festival’s two-day beach bash concluded Sunday with its biggest lineup to date.

More than 20 bands performed on Fort Lauderdale Beach this weekend at the event. Fans danced in the sand to bands like Boyz II Men, Weezer and KC and the Sunshine Band.

Concertgoer Marc Reina said he had so much fun last year that he had to come back for more. “OK, well, my first time was actually last year at Riptide, and today’s another day and another lineup of fantastic artists,” he said. “Everyone I remember from the 80s and 90s and from my parents’ era also, so it’s a fantastic time to see all the artists come together and make this festival really, really fun.”

Festival organizers said they expected a crowd larger than last year, which drew over 25,000 people.

