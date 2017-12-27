Ring in the new year with these Deco-approved NYE hotspots

Four days from now, we’ll be popping the bubbly and wearing goofy hats to welcome 2018. But the question is: where will we be partying? From the greatest show on earth to a blast from the past, Deco found some SoFlo hotspots that’ll help you celebrate in style.
Life’s a circus at Nikki Beach for New Year’s Eve.
Michael Sin, general manager: “We’re gonna be different from all the other places because we’re bringing the circus to South Beach.”
At this party, dinner comes with a show as jugglers, magicians, aerialists and dancers from Circ X entertain you.
Kristy Meyer, guest: “The atmosphere was amazing. The entertainers literally did headstands at our table.”
Now this three-ring circus comes with options.
Michael Sin: “For two people, it starts at $650. It comes with a bottle of champagne. Our VIP table start at $550. And of course, we have general admission for those who just want to come join the party at $100 per person.”
You could toast with champagne, but the bar might have something a little stronger.
Michael Sin: “Our signature drink at Nikki Beach worldwide is a mojito. So for 2018, one time only, we’re doing a special — a $10,000 Dom Pérignon Rosé strawberry mojito.”
Live music, drinks, performers — this kind of party would make P.T. Barnum proud.
Hugh Jackman (as P.T. Barnum): “Ready? It’s showtime!”
It’s something old and something new at Villa Azur on Miami Beach.
The French restaurant is hosting a roaring ’20s party.
Catalina Carracedo, event director: “We’re gonna do a garden party, basically the classic elegance of the 1920s.”
The New Year’s Eve bash will have a classic feel with a modern twist.
Catalina Carracedo: “We’re gonna have a fire breather, aerialists, greeters. We do have live entertainment along with a DJ.”
Guests will enjoy a five-course menu and, of course, plenty of champagne.
Catalina Carracedo: “We include the champagne service, so it’s gonna be Cristal and Dom Pérignon Rosé.”
Two seatings range in price from $200 to $800.
It’s all about ringing in the new year in style with the people you love.
Catalina Carracedo: “It’s just to enjoy the night and spend good times with friends and family.”
FOR MORE INFO:
Nikki Beach Miami
1 Ocean Dr.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 538-1111
http://www.nikkibeach.com/destinations/beach-clubs/miami-beach/
Villa Azur
309 23rd St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 763-8688
http://www.villaazurmiami.com/
