Ring in the new year with these Deco-approved NYE hotspots

Four days from now, we’ll be popping the bubbly and wearing goofy hats to welcome 2018. But the question is: where will we be partying? From the greatest show on earth to a blast from the past, Deco found some SoFlo hotspots that’ll help you celebrate in style.

Life’s a circus at Nikki Beach for New Year’s Eve.

Michael Sin, general manager: “We’re gonna be different from all the other places because we’re bringing the circus to South Beach.”

At this party, dinner comes with a show as jugglers, magicians, aerialists and dancers from Circ X entertain you.

Kristy Meyer, guest: “The atmosphere was amazing. The entertainers literally did headstands at our table.”

Now this three-ring circus comes with options.

Michael Sin: “For two people, it starts at $650. It comes with a bottle of champagne. Our VIP table start at $550. And of course, we have general admission for those who just want to come join the party at $100 per person.”

You could toast with champagne, but the bar might have something a little stronger.

Michael Sin: “Our signature drink at Nikki Beach worldwide is a mojito. So for 2018, one time only, we’re doing a special — a $10,000 Dom Pérignon Rosé strawberry mojito.”

Live music, drinks, performers — this kind of party would make P.T. Barnum proud.

Hugh Jackman (as P.T. Barnum): “Ready? It’s showtime!”

It’s something old and something new at Villa Azur on Miami Beach.

The French restaurant is hosting a roaring ’20s party.

Catalina Carracedo, event director: “We’re gonna do a garden party, basically the classic elegance of the 1920s.”

The New Year’s Eve bash will have a classic feel with a modern twist.

Catalina Carracedo: “We’re gonna have a fire breather, aerialists, greeters. We do have live entertainment along with a DJ.”

Guests will enjoy a five-course menu and, of course, plenty of champagne.

Catalina Carracedo: “We include the champagne service, so it’s gonna be Cristal and Dom Pérignon Rosé.”

Two seatings range in price from $200 to $800.

It’s all about ringing in the new year in style with the people you love.

Catalina Carracedo: “It’s just to enjoy the night and spend good times with friends and family.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Nikki Beach Miami

1 Ocean Dr.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 538-1111

http://www.nikkibeach.com/destinations/beach-clubs/miami-beach/

Villa Azur

309 23rd St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 763-8688

http://www.villaazurmiami.com/

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.