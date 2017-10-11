Ricky Martin graces the cover of Ocean Drive Magazine

The October issue of Ocean Drive Magazine is usually Lynn’s favorite issue of the year because they always show hot guys with big biceps. Deco caught up with this year’s cover boy, who is none other than the man who got us all to shake our bon-bons — Ricky Martin.

Ricky Martin is no stranger to Miami.

Ricky Martin: “When I hear Miami, I go back home.”

And let’s just say gracing the cover of Ocean Drive Magazine is not exactly new for him.

Ricky Martin: “It’s not my first time though, and I’m really happy that they called me again.”

Ricky’s favorite look is the cover, but how does his sound to get us livin’ la vida loca?

Ricky Martin: “I felt like a pimp, and I acted out the pimp, and it felt good.”

There was nothing but love for Ricky on the red carpet at the W Hotel on South Beach as the mag celebrated its new cover boy.

The event was also a fundraiser to help Ricky with his hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

Ricky Martin: “You know, it feels amazing, but more important is that they know what’s happening in Puerto Rico and that they say, ‘We wanna help, we wanna help. What can we do?'”

For Ricky, helping his homeland is the role he prides himself on most.

Ricky Martin: “I don’t sleep. I don’t sleep because I am in creative mode. I am working really hard to bring Puerto Rico back to where it was.”

And he’s ready to take his third trip back to the island.

Ricky Martin: “We have about a million pounds of basic necessities that need to be transported to PR.”

But that’s not all he’s got going on.

Ricky’s co-starring in FX’s “American Crime Story” about the Gianni Versace murder with pals Penelope Cruz and Edgar Ramirez.

Ricky Martin: “I mean, I was doing scenes with Penelope, and, I mean, we’re good friends, but working on such heavy scenes was very beautiful.”

And it was shot earlier this year at the late designer’s mansion on Ocean Drive, meaning…

Ricky Martin: “It’s like I never left Miami. I’ve been here all year.”