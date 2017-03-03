Richard Gere’s ‘Norman’ movie kicks off Miami Film Festival

Hollywood actor, Richard Gere, is making a South Florida stop, and getting a film festival into gear! The 34th annual Miami Film Festival gets underway tonight and Deco dished with him.

Kicking off the event is Richard Gere’s latest, “Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer.”

In “Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer,” Richard Gere plays an aging businessman looking for one last, big score.

Richard Gere, actor: “We do all know ‘Norman.’ I don’t think there’s anyone on this planet that doesn’t know Norman.”

He’s the kind of guy who’s looking to help you out — whether or not he really can.

Richard Gere: “They seem to be everywhere, and they always can make your life better. If you want an upgrade, if you want that restaurant, I can get you a table, I can do this. I’ll make it work for you.”

No matter how sincere he may be, Gere says people like Norman are hard to take.

Richard Gere: “And they’re always somehow getting that straight-arm, that football term, that straight-arm to keep them distant. They never stop, they keep trying to get in.”

His troubles begin innocently enough when he buys a low-level Israeli politician a pair of shoes.

Lior Ashkenazi (as Eshel): “No, no, no, no, I can’t let you pay. If I take the shoes, I have to pay for them.”

Richard Gere (as Norman Oppenheimer): “You don’t have to, it’s done, it’s done. OK.”

Fast-forward a few years — the politician is now prime minister of Israel and Norman’s gift is raising eyebrows.

Charlotte Gainsbourg (as Alex): “Can you explain to me how your business works? I’m curious.”

We don’t learn much about the main character’s personal life. That was something new for Richard.

Richard Gere: “There’s no one in his life. I don’t think I’ve ever played a character that didn’t have someone in his life.”

“Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer” opens this year’s Miami Film Festival.

The folks there think you’ll like it.

Eloisa Lopez Gomez, Miami Film Festival: “Ever year we look for a film that resonates with the audiences and that we believe the City of Miami should see, and this year ‘Norman’ is the one that touches the most.”

Richard Gere (as Norman Oppenheimer): “Let’s just say get ready for a big surprise.”

“Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer” hits theaters April 14.

