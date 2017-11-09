Rian Johnson to create new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy

NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. has announced that Rian Johnson will create a new trilogy for the “Star Wars” universe, greatly expanding the director’s command over George Lucas’ ever-expanding space saga.

Disney chief Bob Iger announced the plans Thursday in a call with investment analysts. Johnson is the director of the upcoming “Star Wars” installment “The Last Jedi.” Director J.J. Abrams is set to helm the following film, episode nine.

But a new trilogy will go beyond the original nine-film framework imagined by Lucas, as Disney promises the new trilogy will “introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored.”

Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy says Johnson “will do amazing things with the blank canvas.”

No release dates have been set for the new films.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.