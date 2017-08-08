Report: Disney to pull movies from Netflix, start its own streaming service

(WSVN) - Disney will reportedly pull all of its movies from Netflix as it plans its own streaming service.

CNBC reports that the company announced its intentions during its latest earnings report Tuesday.

Instead of having its movies on the popular streaming app, Disney says it will launch its own branded direct-to-consumer streaming service in 2019.

That’s in addition to its upcoming ESPN video streaming platform, which is scheduled to launch in 2018. That service is expected to feature approximately 10,000 sporting events every year, including collegiate sports, MLB, and NHL.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.