Rep: John Mayer hospitalized for emergency appendectomy

NEW YORK (AP) — John Mayer has been hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy.

A representative for the Grammy-winning musician said Mayer was admitted to the hospital Tuesday morning. He had been due to perform at a concert in New Orleans with the Dead & Company, but that date has been postponed.

Tickets for that show can be used for a rescheduled date or refunded.

The 40-year-old had performed with the Dead & Company as recently as Sunday.

