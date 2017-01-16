Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam makes movie debut in new ‘xXx’

He’s known for his catchy reggaeton music that gets people on their feet, but Nicky Jam is now adding a new role to his list. He’s dishing on his newest projects to Deco.

Nicky Jam’s big screen debut is jam packed with action.

The reggaeton singer is joining Vin Diesel’s team in “xXx: Return of Xander Cage.”

Nicky Jam: “It was incredible working with Vin Diesel. I mean, he’s a icon. He’s one of the best actors in the game.”

It also helps when the king of action thrillers has your back on set.

Nicky Jam: “He made it easier for me. He gave me a couple of tips. It was awesome, I had a good time. He was like, ‘Hey, you know what? You’re not an amateur, man. Forget about the script. Don’t be just reading. Just give it your own life.'”

And that’s exactly what he did.

For his role as Lazarus, Nicky channeled his childhood days on the streets of Puerto Rico.

Nicky Jam: “Doing a guy like Lazarus wasn’t really that hard, ’cause those were the type of guys I was raised watching in my hood, you know, where I was born. There was always a Lazarus around there, so it was easy for me.”

But there’s more than movies on this guy’s plate.

Nicky Jam: “The movie’s coming out the 20th. My album’s coming out the 20th.”

He’s also back at what got him to stardom — making music. Nicky’s releasing his first album in 10 years.

Nicky Jam: “It’s an album that has a little bit of everything. I took my time and I developed a good, good record for people to enjoy that has all the elements — pop music, reggae music, reggaeton music, R&B, trap.”

And the hit single “In My Foreign” is also on the movie’s soundtrack.

Nicky Jam: “It’s awesome. Perfect timing. I mean, a lot of work, but that’s what it’s all about.”

“xXx: Return of Xander Cage” open in theaters on Jan. 20.

