Reese Witherspoon comes of age in ‘Home Again’

It’s a tale as old as time. You’re separated with two kids, move back home, and end up letting three cute guys in their 20s live in your guest house. That’s what Reese Witherspoon is up to in the movie “Home Again.” Deco’s very own cute guy, Chris Van Vliet, is here with more.

After getting serious in dramas like “Big Little Lies” and “Wild,” Reese Witherspoon is back to the Reese Witherspoon we know — Rom-Com Reese.

We headed to L.A. to chat with her about why you can go “Home Again.”

Somebody get her a tissue — that’s America’s sweetheart crying!

In “Home Again,” Reese Witherspoon stars as Alice.

Reese Witherspoon: “She’s a woman who just turned 40. She’s got two kids. She’s trying to decide if she’s going to get divorced or if she’s staying in her marriage. I think she’s at a real crossroads.”

Alice has just moved back to the West Coast.

Thanks to some movie magic, three handsome, aspiring filmmakers end up crashing in her guest house.

Candice Bergen (as Lillian Stewart): “I like them, but they’re dead broke, so I thought they could stay here.”

Reese Witherspoon (as Alice Kinney): “Stay here?!”

Pico Alexander: “Actually, stastically, for the most part…”

Nat Wolff: “Ninety-five percent of all starving artists live with Reese Witherspoon.”

Jon Rudnitsky: “Yeah. It happened to me, it certainly happened to — what’s your name over there?”

Those three starving artists are played by Jon Rudnitsky, Pico Alexander and Nat Wolff. Who apparently just met each other?

Pico Alexander: “Did you forget his name there for a second?”

Nat Wolff: “Nat. Hi, big fan of yours.”

Jon Rudnitsky: “With an ‘M?’ Matt. Matt?

Nat Wolff: “Yeah, Nate. Nate Wolff, good to meet you. Nate wolff.”

The guys have chemistry to spare — not just in our interview, but more importantly, in the movie.

That’s because they lived together while shooting it.

Nat Wolff: “It was all our first time really living — well, not you — it was our first time really living out in LA.”

And while three 20-somethings living with a recently separated mom goes more smoothly than you would expect, things do get a little steamy.

Reese Witherspoon (as Alice Kinney): “You know I’m 40, right?”

Pico Alexander (as Harry): “I knew that. Like, ballpark.”

Plus, Alice’s husband, played by Michael Sheen, isn’t quite out of the picture.

Reese Witherspoon (as Alice Kinney): “Did you tell Dad about your play?”

Lola Flanery (as Isabel): “Will you stay for it, Daddy?”

Michael Sheen (as Austen Kinney) “When is it again?”

Pico Alexander (as Harry), Nat Wolff (as Teddy), Jon Rudnitsky (as George): “Next friday.”

It’s a complicated situation that boils down to the simple idea that coming-of-age stories aren’t exclusive to teens.

Reese Witherspoon: “I think women are many, many different people before they find out who they are. Alice is on a journey of discovery about the best version of herself.”

Reese Witherspoon (as Alice Kinney): “Bye … Goodnight … Ok.”

So as we’ve been telling you, the box office numbers have been historically low the past two weeks, but that all changes this weekend with “Home Again” going up against “It.”

Both films premiere Friday.

