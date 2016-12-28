Reactions to the death of actress Debbie Reynolds Wednesday

Reaction to the death of actress Debbie Reynolds Wednesday at 84, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died:

— “Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can’t believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie.” — Albert Brooks, on Twitter.

— “Truly heartbroken to hear (at)DebbieReynolds1 has died. She was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague. Praying for Todd & Billie. (hash)RIPDebbie” — Joan Collins on Twitter.

— “The loss of (hash)DebbieReynolds 1 day after (hash)CarrieFisher is epic. 2016 has taken a piece of all of us” — Actress Illeana Douglas on Twitter.

— “I can’t imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ family are going through this week. I send all of my love.” — Ellen DeGeneres on Twitter.

— “Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I’d hoped that my grieving was done for 2016.” — William Shatner on Twitter.

— “A final curtain made of tears (hash)DebbieReynolds (hash)CarrieFisher” — Actress Rose McGowan on Twitter.

— “Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF” — Actress Zoe Saldana on Twitter.

— “The unbearable loss of a child and now this. Rest In Peace Carrie and Debbie, sending our love and prayers to the Fisher, Lord family” — Actress Lisa Rinna on Twitter.

— “Deepest condolences to the family of Debbie Reynolds. I was just notified of her passing. Such a talented charming lady & a good mother” — Actress Barbara Eden on Twitter.

— “There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she’s with her daughter now.” — Actor George Takei on Twitter.

— “I can’t imagine what kind of pain the family of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are feeling right now. My prayers are with them.” — Actress Gabourey Sidibe on Twitter.

— “Let’s just cancel the rest of this annus horribilus, have hogmanay now and start 2017 tomorrow. I’m done.” — Comedian Craig Ferguson on Instagram.

