Rapper Tory Lanez arrested on gun, drug charges in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Canadian hip-hop star Tory Lanez was busted by Miramar Police on a slew of gun and drug-related charges.

According to Miramar Police, 24-year-old Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested Wednesday in Miramar, after he was pulled over in his 2014 Rolls-Royce for driving with an expired dealer tag and without valid registration.

A traffic stop was conducted, where it was discovered that Lanez also had no valid driver’s license.

During the arresting officer’s initial contact with Lanez, the officer noticed a strong odor of marijuana seeping from inside of the vehicle. Upon inspection of the Rolls-Royce, police discovered less than 20 grams of marijuana in the passenger’s side glove box, as well as a concealed, loaded, upholstered firearm in the center console.

Lanez was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possession of cannabis 20 grams or less, failure to register a motor vehicle, driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to show proof of liability insurance.

