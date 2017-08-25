Gordon Ramsay has just finished the first season of his new show “The F Word,” but that doesn’t mean he’s slowing down. Now that he has about a hundred other things going on, he’s like the Ryan Seacrest of cooking. Deco chatted with him about what he’s cooking up next.

After wrapping 11 “F Word” live shows, Gordon Ramsay should be ready for a vacation, but the celeb chef still has a lot on his plate, starting with the eighth season of his hit series “MasterChef.”

Gordon Ramsay: “It gets feisty, it gets competitive. They go up a gear; we get more intense, but wait to see what’s coming.”

In September, he’ll be competing for a Primetime Emmy Award in the Best Reality Host category.

Gordon Ramsay: “First nomination up for an Emmy for “MasterChef Jr.” as host, and there’s an amazing team behind me, and while I’m very grateful for the nomination, the team have been incredible.”

He’s also planning to open a restaurant based on his long-running cooking competition, “Hell’s Kitchen.”

Gordon Ramsay: “To be here now, 17 seasons later, and building out a $15 million ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ restaurant in the middle of Las Vegas, all eyes are on us. I need that jeopardy and that pressure. My dream, hopefully next year, is to shoot the finale of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ live there and involve America.”

And if that’s not enough, Ramsay revealed he’s in talks to develop a show around his undercover segments from “The F Word.”

Gordon Ramsay: “We’re talking about some exciting stuff with FOX about a potential series called ‘You’ve Been Served,’ and it’s all about me undercover. Going undercover — and putting those prosthetics — into my own businesses, and not being recognized, is a dream come true.”

Gordon Ramsay (in “You’ve Been Busted”): It’s me, Gordon Ramsay, and you’re busted.”

