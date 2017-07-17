Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith reunite on ‘Girls Trip’

“Girls Trip” is like “The Hangover” meets “Think Like a Man.” Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith tell us what happens in New Orleans, should stay in New Orleans.

Regina Hall (as Ryan Pierce): “We haven’t hung in five years. I miss you guys. We need a girls trip/”

Get ready for the trip of a lifetime, where nothing is off limits.

Tiffany Haddish (as Dina): “Just go for it!”

Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith star in “Girls Trip.”

Four lifelong friends head to New Orleans for a music festival, and things get out of hand in a hurry.

Queen Latifah: “It is definitely about sisterhood, for sure.”

But it’s more than just your average chick flick.

Jada Pinkett Smith: “Let boys know that we can be as dirty and raunchy as them.”

For Jada and Queen Latifah, “Girls Trip” is a trip down memory lane.

Jada Pinkett Smith (as Lida ‘Stony’ Newsom): “Frankie, we robbed a bank!”

Queen Latifah (as Cleopatra ‘Cleo’ Sutton): “Ahhhhh, whoooo!”

After 21 years, the ladies are finally reuniting after starring together in the bank-robbing thriller “Set It Off.”

Jada Pinkett Smith: “We went from, you know, blasting on folks and robbing banks to making jokers laugh. That’s a beautiful journey right there.”

And since the movie takes them on a journey full of adventure, we asked them what they’d do on their own real-life girls trip.

Jada Pinkett Smith: “I’ve been trying to get La to take me to Rio, but the problem is that she knows, if she takes me to Rio, I’m probably not gonna come back.”

Queen Latifah: “Maybe she’ll take me to Hawaii or Greece or somewhere. You know, she’s worldwide.”

Ladies, how about …

Will Smith (rapping “Welcome to Miami”): “Miami, South Beach bringin’ the heat.”

Queen Latifah: “We’ll come to Miami, warm up a little bit and then shoot south.”

And, once they get to their final destination …

Queen Latifah: “We’re gonna shenanigan-fy the whole situation. I know a few people who know a few shenanigans.”

Speaking of shenanigans, something tells me these two are picking up right where they left off on set.

Queen Latifah: “One scene took us a couple days to shoot. We couldn’t keep a straight face. It’s just not fair to even ask us to do that, but we are professionals. We pulled it together.”

“Girls Trip” rides into theaters July 21.

