Nat Wolff’s been around the block a few times this summer. The actor’s in three movies in the span of two weeks, and that means Deco has interviewed him twice in the span of one week. We talked to Nat about one of those new movies, “Leap!”, and, well, things got pretty dark.

Nat Wolff (as Light Turner): “What exactly can I do with this death note?”

Willem Dafoe (as Ryuk): “Put a name down, and see what happens.”

Nat stars in the new fantasy thriller “Death Note” on Netflix.

Nat Wolff (as unnamed aspiring filmmaker): Uh, I’m just gonna grab that, and flush it down the toilet.”

Nat acts alongside Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming romantic comedy, “Home Again.”

Nat Wolff (as Victor): “If you escape with me tonight, our dreams will come true.”

And he voices one of the main characters in the new animated film, “Leap!”

This summer, it’s all Nat Wolff, all the time.

Nat Wolff: “At this point, I’m getting tired of myself this summer, so I can’t imagine how everyone else feels.”

Hey, we’re not complaining, but while we’re on the topic, any other projects that you wanna plug?

Nat Wolff: “There’s also an episode of an HBO show called ‘Room 104’ that I’m in, too. And then you can see me on, um … no, that’s it.”

In “Leap!”, Nat’s character is one of two kids in France who decide to break out of their orphanage to chase their dreams.

Nat Wolff: “He’s an inventor, and she wants to be a dancer, and so the two of them are just very passionate.”

We’re actually surprised Nat even took the time to speak to us again. Deco interviewed him about “Home Again” a few days ago.

As dog lovers, we harmlessly — or so we thought — asked him about his adorable french bulldog, E.T.

Nat Wolff: “Dead, she’s dead. As dead as any dog gets.”

Seriously?! Woof, brutal.

Nat was a good sport about it, but he didn’t quite let us off the hook. Since “Leap!” is all about taking chances, we asked him if he is a big risk-taker in real life.

Nat Wolff: “That was the biggest leap of faith I took, was not to start sobbing in the middle of that last interview, because you brought up my dog that had died — hours before.” (laughs)

OK, so it turns out that Nat’s teasing about when poor E.T. passed away, but we’re still terribly sorry anyway.

Nat Wolff: “She died like six months before, but it’s still fresh, still fresh.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.