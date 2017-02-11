Prince’s music to come to music streaming services

(WSVN) - Some of Prince’s music will soon be available on music streaming services.

Beginning Sunday, services like Apple Music, Spotify and more will host Prince’s entire Warner Bros. catalog, which includes albums like 1999, Purple Rain and Dirty Mind.

Albums released under other record labels will not be available.

The music will be available for streaming beginning Sunday.

