Power returns to Starz for season 4

50 Cent got rich, didn’t die trying, and is back from bankruptcy. His hit show “Power” is returning to Starz this month. But that’s far from the only project he’s got going on. Fiddy is a busy man. He sat down with Deco to talk about his transition into a TV maven.

50 Cent (as Kanan): “That first day in jail — you don’t know what’s gonna happen to you. You’re away from everything that comforts you, everything that makes you feel at home. That’s real fear.”

He’s no longer got the power.

Season four picks up with NYC nightclub owner and drug kingpin James “Ghost” St. Patrick in prison for a murder he didn’t commit.

Omari Hardwick (as James “Ghost” St. Patrick): “You don’t really think I did this?”

Lela Loren (as Angela Valdes): “You’re right, Jamie. I know you did it.”

Star Omari Hardwick says don’t let the drug lord schtick fool you.

He’s trying to be a good guy!

Omari Hardwick: “You’ve got all these different complexities wrapped up in one guy. There’s the James St. Patrick aspirational character. I think that’s his goal — to be James St. Patrick. Then there’s Ghost, who he is, you know… he can’t escape.”

Executive producer and co-star 50 Cent says there’s no escaping how great this season is.

50 Cent: “The pacing, the timing, the structure that’s around it is what makes it a hit show.”

And this isn’t the only thing Fiddy is doing.

50 Cent: “I’ve got a few projects in the works coming now on Starz network that you’ll get a chance to see. Wait until you see my next series.”

He’s talking about “BMF,” which will take us inside the notorious Black Mafia Family — and he’s also teaming up with BET for a late night sketch comedy show called “50 Central.”

50 Cent: “I gotta go be 50 Cent. It pays a lot being 50 Cent.”

Season four of “Power” premieres Sunday, June 25th.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.