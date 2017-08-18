PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A celebrated pop singer stopped by a South Florida hospital to help one of her biggest fans with the healing process, years after a hit-and-run crash.

Jessica Baker could hardly believe her eyes when Shannon showed up at Memorial Manor Nursing Home in Pembroke Pines, Friday.

“You look good, girl,” the Grammy-nominated singer told Baker.

Shannon, best known for her 1983 hit single “Let the Music Play,” heard about Baker in 2015, when the South Florida fan was injured in a hit-and-run.

“I got hit by a car on my scooter, how long ago was that? Two years ago,” said Baker.

One of Baker’s friends reached out to the entertainer’s team and asked if she could come for a visit, something Shannon was more than happy to do. “I want to get over there to encourage her to become a dancer again,” said Shannon.

Baker showed Shannon some of her best moves, and together they performed an impromptu duet of “Let the Music Play.”

After the performance, Shannon had some words of encouragement for Baker. “Don’t say ‘can’t.’ Say ‘not right now, but later there’s a possibility,'” she said. “All things are possible in Christ.”

The recording artist also gave her fan a very special incentive: tickets to the Riptide Music Festival, sponsored by local radio station 102.7 The Beach. “I want you right there on stage with me, ’cause I want you to try,” Shannon told Baker.

Baker, who is gradually getting on her feet with physical therapy, gave Shannon a sneak preview of what she’s going to do on stage. “I get up and dance here and shake my booty a little bit,” said Baker.

The new friends visited for a bit before Baker had to return to the hospital.

Baker said she will cherish the opportunity to meet Shannon. “Thank you, I needed this,” she said. “I’m going to talk about this all day.”

The Riptide Music Festival is scheduled for Dec. 3 on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Tickets are currently on sale.

