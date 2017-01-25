POOL LabShow brings trousers back in style

Say good-bye skinny pants… and hello, big beautiful trousers! Tonight, with the help of POOL LabShow boutique in Coral Gables, we’re introducing you to the perfect pant — it’s one of Shireen’s favorite things.

If you love a good pair of pants, you’ll definitely be having a fashion fling come spring.

The bigger, the better!

To get the scoop on the trouser trend:

Beatriz Carrillo: “For me, the jacket is the perfect match for a pant.”

I headed to POOL LabShow in Coral Gables.

Shireen Sandoval: “Tell me a little about the concept of the store?”

Beatriz Carrillo: “The main idea is to introduce new European brands. The idea is to create a fashion laboratory.”

Shireen Sandoval: “Oh, I like that, a fashion laboratory. I like that it’s very original.”

Beatriz says high-waisted flowy pants are perfect.

I couldn’t agree more.

Shireen Sandoval: “I am having no more of this skinny pant stuff! I think it’s very stylish and very chic to wear a pant for a special occasion, like a wedding.”

Hollywood agrees.

At this year’s Golden Globes, Evan Rachel Wood, Kathryn Hahn and Octavia Spencer looked terrific in trousers.

Shireen Sandoval: “The good news is pants — big, beautiful pants are back in style! I’m so happy about this.”

For the blog, with photos by Danielle Margherite, I tried three high-waisted looks: wonderfully-wide military style, terrifically tapered with texture and professionally provocative.

POOL LabShow carries…

Beatriz Carrillo: “Different, unique things, fresh.”

And the perfect pant is just that and more — that’s why it’s one of my favorite things.

FOR MORE INFO:

POOL LabShow

376 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

(786) 773-3333

IG: @poollabshow

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.