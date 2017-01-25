POOL LabShow brings trousers back in style

Say good-bye skinny pants… and hello, big beautiful trousers! Tonight, with the help of POOL LabShow boutique in Coral Gables, we’re introducing you to the perfect pant — it’s one of Shireen’s favorite things.
If you love a good pair of pants, you’ll definitely be having a fashion fling come spring.
The bigger, the better!
To get the scoop on the trouser trend:
Beatriz Carrillo: “For me, the jacket is the perfect match for a pant.”
I headed to POOL LabShow in Coral Gables.
Shireen Sandoval: “Tell me a little about the concept of the store?”
Beatriz Carrillo: “The main idea is to introduce new European brands. The idea is to create a fashion laboratory.”
Shireen Sandoval: “Oh, I like that, a fashion laboratory. I like that it’s very original.”
Beatriz says high-waisted flowy pants are perfect.
I couldn’t agree more.
Shireen Sandoval: “I am having no more of this skinny pant stuff! I think it’s very stylish and very chic to wear a pant for a special occasion, like a wedding.”
Hollywood agrees.
At this year’s Golden Globes, Evan Rachel Wood, Kathryn Hahn and Octavia Spencer looked terrific in trousers.
Shireen Sandoval: “The good news is pants — big, beautiful pants are back in style! I’m so happy about this.”
For the blog, with photos by Danielle Margherite, I tried three high-waisted looks: wonderfully-wide military style, terrifically tapered with texture and professionally provocative.
POOL LabShow carries…
Beatriz Carrillo: “Different, unique things, fresh.”
And the perfect pant is just that and more — that’s why it’s one of my favorite things.
FOR MORE INFO:
POOL LabShow
376 Miracle Mile
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 773-3333
IG: @poollabshow
