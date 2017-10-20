Playboy names first transgender Playmate in magazine history

(WSVN) - Playboy has announced that they will feature the first openly transgender Playmate in the magazine’s 64-year history.

Fox News reports that model Ines Rau will appear in the upcoming issue, which will also pay tribute to late founder Hugh Hefner, who died earlier this month.

It won’t be Rau’s first appearance in Playboy; she previously posed for their May 2014 issue. However, it marks the first time a trangender woman will be a “Playmate”, a title given to women who appear in a centerfold pictorial in each issue.

“When I was doing this shoot, I was thinking of all those hard days in my childhood,” she said in an interview released by Playboy. “And now everything happening gives me so much joy and happiness. I thought, ‘Am I really going to be a Playmate—me?’ It’s the most beautiful compliment I’ve ever received. It’s like getting a giant bouquet of roses.”

This will also not be the first time a transgender model has posed for the magazine. According to Fox News, Caroline “Tula” Cossey became the first transgender woman to appear in Playboy back in 1991.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.