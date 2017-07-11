Pitbull’s performance attire gains mixed reactions on Twitter

MIAMI (WSVN) - Viewers took to Twitter with mixed reactions to Pitbull’s attire during his performance at Marlin’s Park.

The Miami native performed two of his hit songs at the MLB Home Run Derby, Monday night, while wearing a fitted Marlins National League Jersey tucked into tight white pants.

One person tweeted, “Tight white pants, tucked in Marlins jersey, aviators and gloves would constitute a nerd alert unless you’re Pitbull.”

Another tweeted, “Let’s be honest you wish you could pull off white pants / tucked in jersey like Pitbull.”

One viewer said, “I’m 99.9 percent positive that Pitbull is wearing a woman’s jersey.”

Another had just one question for Mr. 305, asking, “My main question is why is Pitbull wearing batting gloves?”

Pitbull has yet to respond.

