Pitbull to open ‘iLov305’ restaurant this summer in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Pitbull has never been shy about his love for Miami. Now Mr. 305 is opening a new restaurant this summer in Miami Beach, appropriately named – what else? – ‘iLov305.’

The planned two-story restaurant and bar is slated to open in the Bon Air Hotel on Ocean Drive, the Miami Herald reports.

“I want everyone to feel, see, share the same passion and love I have for Miami,” Pitbull said in a statement. “iLov305 will have the most energy that Ocean Drive has ever seen.”

According to Food & Wine, the 9,000-square-foot eatery will have a main dining area along with four bars and VIP rooms. The menu will reportedly offer a mix of American comfort food and modern Latin cuisine, the magazine says.

iLov305 is part of a partnership between the rapper, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, and the popular restaurant chain Sugar Factory.

This will not be Pitbull’s first restaurateur experience. He also owns a restaurant in the Dominican Republic, and also has a stake in Miami Grill (formerly Miami Subs).

7News got a first look at what the restaurant and bar will look like, with concept images released by Echeverria Design Group. Check out the photos below (click to enlarge):

