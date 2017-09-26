Pitbull sending private plane to Puerto Rico to bring cancer patients to U.S. for treatment

(WSVN) - Miami’s own Pitbull is sending his private plane to Puerto Rico to retrieve cancer patients so they can continue their chemotherapy treatment in the United States.

Puerto Rico’s congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzales thanked the rapper in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

“Thank you @pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo,” she wrote in Spanish.

Gracias al cantante @pitbull x prestar avión privado para trasladar pacientes de cáncer de PR a USA para q puedan tomar quimio @DeptSaludPR — Jenniffer González (@Jenniffer2012) September 26, 2017

Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, told the New York Daily News that he was glad to help those who needed it most after Hurricane Maria devastated the country.

“Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part,” he said in a statement to the paper.

Mr. Worldwide is not the only famous start stepping up to help the hurricane-ravaged island. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban loaned the team’s plane to deliver supplies to Puerto Rico, and rapper Daddy Yankee donated $2 million to hurricane relief efforts for the country.

