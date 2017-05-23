Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales sails into theaters

Are there bad men in the new “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie? I’m not sure. But Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem and Orlando Bloom are enough of a reason to be excited for “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” and they’re telling all the inside scoop before they sail into theaters this weekend.

He’s ba-a-a-a-a-a-ck…

Johnny Depp returns as Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

Johnny Depp: “There’s a real safety in playing in him. It doesn’t matter what anybody asks me. (Jack Sparrow impression) I can always answer back quite quickly!”

The fifth installment in the franchise follows Captain Jack, who is down on his luck. Let’s just say things get quite rocky on the high seas, and Captain Jack lands himself in a bit of trouble.

Javier Bardem does the honors as Captain Jack’s archnemesis — the evil Captain Salazar.

Javier Bardem: “He’s the villain. Of course, he has to do his role in the movie, but also we can find empathy for him.”

Orlando Bloom also returns for the adventure.

Orlando Bloom: “I had an amazing time in those movies, so for me to come back was easy.”

But while there are some familiarities in this movie, there are some things will catch you off guard.

Johnny Depp: “I think it will have this surprise, that element of surprise that the first had.”

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” docks in theaters Friday, May 26.

