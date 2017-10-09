Pineapple Coconut Dump Cake/Belkys

(WSVN) - Looking for a quick dessert? We have a tropical treat that will satisfy any sweet tooth. So grab your pastry chef hat as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Pineapple Coconut Dump Cake
Ingredients:
1 can pineapple rings in heavy syrup
1 box lemon cake mix
1 cup coconut, sweetened and shredded
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 cup Piña Colada Yogurt
Method of Preparation:
- Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Drain the pineapple rings and reserve the liquid. Arrange the pineapple rings in a single layer in a 9 X 13 baking dish. Pour the liquid from the cans over the rings.
- Stir together the dry cake mix and shredded coconut. Sprinkle evenly over the pineapple rings.
- Melt the butter and drizzle over the cake mix. Make sure you cover as much of the mix as possible.
- Bake for 40 minutes or until golden brown.
To Plate:
Serve with dollops of Piña Colada flavored yogurt, or your favorite garnish.
Serves: 12
