Pineapple Coconut Dump Cake/Belkys

(WSVN) - Looking for a quick dessert? We have a tropical treat that will satisfy any sweet tooth. So grab your pastry chef hat as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Pineapple Coconut Dump Cake

Ingredients:

1 can pineapple rings in heavy syrup

1 box lemon cake mix

1 cup coconut, sweetened and shredded

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 cup Piña Colada Yogurt

Method of Preparation:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Drain the pineapple rings and reserve the liquid. Arrange the pineapple rings in a single layer in a 9 X 13 baking dish. Pour the liquid from the cans over the rings.

Stir together the dry cake mix and shredded coconut. Sprinkle evenly over the pineapple rings.

Melt the butter and drizzle over the cake mix. Make sure you cover as much of the mix as possible.

Bake for 40 minutes or until golden brown.

To Plate:

Serve with dollops of Piña Colada flavored yogurt, or your favorite garnish.

Serves: 12

