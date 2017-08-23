Piece-by-piece fashion shines for fall

Building a couture wardrobe can be intimidating, not to mention expensive, but one South Florida designer is trying to change that. Michelle Meler is creating dozens of affordable luxury looks with a piece-by-piece concept. Tonight, it’s one of Shireen’s Favorite Things.
When it comes to the catwalk, cocktail pants and dare-to-bare dresses dominate fall fashion.
From Zuhair Murad to Marchesa…
Shiny-sheen is the thing.
Shireen Sandoval: “I’m ready for the Oscars. ‘And the winner is…'”
If you like that kind of luxury, Miami designer Michelle Meler says you don’t have to pay a haute fortune to look fabulous.
Michelle Meler, designer: “It starts with a concept.”
The motto at her Aventura showroom: “luxury means versatility.”
And shiny separates with sheen? They’re also her thing, but more attainable.
Michelle Meler: “The most important thing for me was to create a capsule collection that allowed women to express themselves. ”
Her upscale line has 12 interchangeable pieces.
Michelle Meler: “The line is based on seven tops and five bottoms, all skirts.”
Each piece comes in four different colors.
Michelle Meler, designer: “Because there’s so much versatility in the line that it just allows for everybody to be different.”
You can work your wardrobe in more ways than one — 75 ways to be exact.
Michelle Meler: “The prices are great, you can go online, and you’ll see it — better than a lot of times going to buy one dress at a department store.”
Michelle also does custom couture for special occasions.
For the blog, I tried a light blue trapeze top paired with a drop skirt, the special edition ruffle pant with a cold-shoulder red top and this Old Hollywood-inspired glamour gown.
Michelle Meler: “It’s a dream dress. It’s ruffles cascading, with a simple bodice.”
Building your wardrobe “piece-by-piece” in affordable, cool couture is definitely one of my favorite things.
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.