Piece-by-piece fashion shines for fall

Building a couture wardrobe can be intimidating, not to mention expensive, but one South Florida designer is trying to change that. Michelle Meler is creating dozens of affordable luxury looks with a piece-by-piece concept. Tonight, it’s one of Shireen’s Favorite Things.

When it comes to the catwalk, cocktail pants and dare-to-bare dresses dominate fall fashion.

From Zuhair Murad to Marchesa…

Shiny-sheen is the thing.

Shireen Sandoval: “I’m ready for the Oscars. ‘And the winner is…'”

If you like that kind of luxury, Miami designer Michelle Meler says you don’t have to pay a haute fortune to look fabulous.

Michelle Meler, designer: “It starts with a concept.”

The motto at her Aventura showroom: “luxury means versatility.”

And shiny separates with sheen? They’re also her thing, but more attainable.

Michelle Meler: “The most important thing for me was to create a capsule collection that allowed women to express themselves. ”

Her upscale line has 12 interchangeable pieces.

Michelle Meler: “The line is based on seven tops and five bottoms, all skirts.”

Each piece comes in four different colors.

Michelle Meler, designer: “Because there’s so much versatility in the line that it just allows for everybody to be different.”

You can work your wardrobe in more ways than one — 75 ways to be exact.

Michelle Meler: “The prices are great, you can go online, and you’ll see it — better than a lot of times going to buy one dress at a department store.”

Michelle also does custom couture for special occasions.

For the blog, I tried a light blue trapeze top paired with a drop skirt, the special edition ruffle pant with a cold-shoulder red top and this Old Hollywood-inspired glamour gown.

Michelle Meler: “It’s a dream dress. It’s ruffles cascading, with a simple bodice.”

Building your wardrobe “piece-by-piece” in affordable, cool couture is definitely one of my favorite things.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.