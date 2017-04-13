Phuc Yea launches new late night happy hour

If you have a crazy work schedule and can’t seem to make it to happy hour — that’s about to change thanks to Phuc Yea, MiMo’s newest hot spot. The restaurant used to be a pop-up, but now it has a new permanent location. More importantly, the Vietnamese/Cajun eatery has a late night happy hour, and that’s why it’s one of my favorite things.

Snuggled into the heart of MiMo, Phuc Yea is a unique and inspiring eatery.

Besides its cheeky name and gorgeous lantern garden, the food is a fusion of two unsuspecting cuisines.

Shireen Sandoval: “Tell me the concept of the restaurant.”

Aniece Meinhold: “We are a Viet/Cajun restaurant.”

The inspiration is a direct reflection of its owners, Aniece Meinhold and Cesar Zapata.

Aniece Meinhold: “What we are doing here is taking Cesar’s culinary background and my family background and mushing it together, putting it on the menu and saying, ‘Hey, come eat.'”

This spring, Phuc Yea is bringing some yummy goodness to its neighborhood.

Aniece Meinhold: “We are doing Sunday night cookout’s. Essentially, we are cooking up crawfish out there. We’re doing them Cajun style and Viet/Cajun style.”

Wash it down with a Lady Boy From Hanoi, a vodka drink with grapefruit liquor, strawberries and lime topped with a sparkling rosé. Hmmmm….

Aniece Meinhold: “Not everyone can make it out at 6 o’clock during the daytime, I certainly can’t.”

Hence, their new late night happy hour. Every Thursday through Saturday, 10 p.m. ’till close.

Inside where you can enjoy late night food and drink shenanigan’s, they whipped up more specialty cocktails.

The Saigon Tea Bag with rum, chai tea and bobba pearls.

The Hip Hop Sour Sop with Bacardi Blanco, soursop, Thai basil and lime.

Ani and I also gobbled up some spicy caramel chicken wings, among other things.

For the blog, practicing my mad chopstick skillzzzz.

I dined on the Green Papaya Salad.

A Summer Roll with pork, shrimp and cucumber.

Spicy Noodles made with pepper-corn rubbed strip loin.

And hello, Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding.

Aniece Meinhold: “Come enjoy. We look forward to feeding you. We wanna serve you, we are happy to do that.”

Cheers to Phuc Yea, one of my favorite things.

FOR MORE INFO:

Phuc Yea

7100 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33138

(305) 602-3710

http://www.phucyea.com/

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.