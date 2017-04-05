Phoenix teen asks Emma Stone to prom with ‘La La Land’ video

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix-area teen is asking actress Emma Stone to be his prom date with an elaborate “La La Land” parody video.

IM ASKING EMMA STONE TO PROM, and decided to recreate the opening scene from la la land @RyanGosling @LaLaLand @johnjayandrich #prom pic.twitter.com/l28R2rv3I7 — Jacob Staudenmaier (@upsettrout) April 4, 2017

Arcadia High School student Jacob Staudenmaier filmed his so-called “prom-posal” in the style of the opening song from Stone’s Oscar-winning film, which features a dance number in a traffic-filled Los Angeles highway. He enlisted dozens of classmates and a few teachers to help with the video.

Stone grew up in Scottsdale, a fact Staudenmaier mentions in the lyrics of his prom request.

Staudenmaier says asking Stone to prom started out as a joke. He says he has a backup date in case the actress doesn’t see his video.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.