Perry, Holmes talk about their roles in ‘The Kennedys: After Camelot’

Katie Holmes is reprising her role as Jackie Kennedy in “The Kennedys: After Camelot,” and today, she and co-star Matthew Perry told Deco why this show will make history.

“The Kennedys: After Camelot” is a follow-up to the 2011 miniseries — “The Kennedy’s.”

This time, the series follows what happens after President John F. Kennedy is assassinated all way up until John F. Kennedy Jr. dies. Actress Katie Holmes reprises her role as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Katie Holmes: “I think it’s a real honor to play Jackie Kennedy. She was quite a heroine.”

A role she can’t seem to get enough of.

Katie Holmes: “She had this incredible inner strength and empathy for others, and thoughtfulness towards her family.”

Holmes says Jackie-O was way more than just a glamorous human being.

Katie Holmes: “She went through very tough circumstances, and was a survivor, and those are the qualities I think make a great character.”

Actor Matthew Perry plays Ted Kennedy. Perry says the role was one of the hardest acting gigs he’s ever taken on.

Matthew Perry: “There’s different routes to go when playing a Kennedy. You can choose to do a flat out impression of them, which I chose not to do that.”

Perry instead chose to put more of himself into the role.

Matthew Perry: “I read a lot of books and I worked with a dialect coach, and um, you know, did my best to sound like Ted Kennedy without actually watching Ted Kennedy speak.”

Matthew sure nailed that New England accent, and katie worked that bouffant like nobody’s business.

Just two of the many reasons why “After Camelot” is a must-see. Besides who doesn’t love scandalous history?

“The Kennedys: After Camelot” premieres April 2 on Reelz.

