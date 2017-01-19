43rd People’s Choice Awards recap

Hollywood just loves giving itself awards. But instead of winners picked by folks we don’t know, there is one show where we the people get a say.

The People’s Choice Awards had winners, losers and even a teleprompter issue.

The people have spoken. Last night in Los Angeles, Joel McHale hosted the 43rd People’s Choice Awards.

Joel McHale: “We are here tonight to honor your favorite in music, movie, TV and digital.”

Melissa McCarthy, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lopez and Robert Downey Jr. all won — but the night belonged to Ellen DeGeneres.

Justin Timberlake: “She’s the awardiest awardy. She’s the most championest of champions.”

The comedian won favorite Daytime TV Host, Comedic Collaboration and Animated Movie Voice.

This made it a record 20 People’s Choice Award wins for Ellen.

Ellen DeGeneres: “Twenty is outrageous.”

Ellen wasn’t the only record-setter.

Blake Shelton won Favorite Male Country Artist and was the first country star to win favorite album.

Blake Shelton: “Somewhere out there, someone’s going, ‘I mean, how did he win album of the year?'”

Actor and singer Justin Timberlake won Favorite Song and Favorite Male Artist.

Kevin Hart beat out his “Central Intelligence” co-star Dwayne Johnson for Favorite Comedic Movie Actor, and had a little fun with the win.

Kevin Hart: “This one goes to all of the co-stars I have had, except The Rock, because he hasn’t helped me. He has helped me at all.”

But Deco fave The Rock took home an award, too, winning for Favorite Premium Series Actor.

Kristen Bell wasn’t going to let a technical glitch stop her from introducing the night’s favorite humanitarian, Tyler Perry.

Kristen Bell: “The teleprompter has gone out, but I suppose I can finish. Embarrassed I didn’t memorize it, but to my credit, there were way too many things to memorize.”

And, appearing for the first time as a quartet, Fifth Harmony — minus Camila Cabello — took the stage and won for Favorite Group.

Just days after finalizing his divorce from Amber Heard, Johnny Depp accepted the award for Favorite Movie Icon.

Johnny Depp: “I came here for you, the people. Through whatever good times and bad, you stood by me.”

