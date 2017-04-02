People Magazine names Publix among most caring companies

(WSVN) - A magazine known for its lists of sexiest celebrities gave a special shout out to a Florida-based supermarket chain for its community outreach efforts and the way it takes care of its employees.

In a list that debuted last week, People Magazine named Publix as one of several dozen companies that are making a difference in their communities.

The weekly periodical put together the inaugural roster, called People’s 50 Companies That Care 2017, in partnership with the company Great Place to Work. The magazine said the listing is an effort to identify U.S. companies that care for their communities, their employees and the world.

Publix came in at No. 9. “The company takes care of its communities through philanthropic efforts and the everyday heroics of its giving employees,” the article read. “Publix has a “Publix Serves Day” and in 2015, 4,000 employees volunteered with more than 125 non-profits related to youth, education and the plight of the hungry/homeless.”

Other companies featured on the list include IKEA, Nationwide, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Wegmans Food Markets.

