Pembroke Pines dancers makes Top 10 on SYTYCD

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida dancer has made her way to the Top 10 on this season’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Nineteen-year-old Koine “Koko” Iwasaki, who’s from Pembroke Pines, is now one of the season 14’s finalists.

The top 10 performed Monday night and were paired up with all-stars in the hopes of winning over viewers’ hearts and escape elimination.

Iwasaki was paired up with “So You Think You Can Dance” all-star Marko German.

The South Florida dancer knew she wanted to compete on the show since she saw the second season on FOX, and when she became eligible to audition at 18 years old, she auditioned and made it on the show.

Iwasaki is following in the footsteps of other dancers from the Sunshine State, like Miami dancer Ruby Castro, who participated on last year’s kids’ edition, and Miami’s Gaby Diaz, who won season 12 in 2015.

Iwasaki is a graduate of Somerset Academy Arts Conservatory.

If you want to follow Iwasaki, “So You Think You Can Dance” continues next Monday at 8 p.m. right here on 7.

